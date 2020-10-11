David Kittle, 76, of Westbrook slipped away on October 3, 2020. Dave was born in Manchester, CT, the son of the late David Kittle and Josie Kittle. A Manchester High School graduate, he proudly served in the US Coast Guard. Following his service to our country, he began a career at Southern New England Telephone. Following his retirement, he could be seen on his daily walk on Seaside Avenue. During his life he had a variety of titles, but his most treasured were dad, husband, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, neighbor, Santa and grill master. Dave leaves behind his wife and partner, Darlene Briggs; his favorite brother, Tom Kittle and his wife Gail; his favorite sister, Patricia Barton and her husband Michael; his favorite daughter, Stacey Kittle and her spouse, Angela. Also, his extended family, Colleen Lawson and her husband Peter; Barbara Grant; Bob Briggs and his wife Kathy; Linda Briggs; Laurie Muhlberg and her husband Paul; and Ronnie Pomfret. Uncle Dave will be missed by Ryan, Dan, Michael, Kristen, Steven, Nikki, Sean, Christina, Jennifer; cousins: Arleen, Matt, Christina, Diane, Heather and Kim. The Manchester guys, John, Al, Jack, Dick, Bob, Flans, Al and Bob will carry on. The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Lake of Cromwell for their compassion and kindness. Thank you to Robin and Deb of Mind Matters, Old Saybrook for your patience and guidance. Also, we are grateful for our wonderful neighbors in Westbrook and at the Landing. Due to the situation, burial with military honors will be private. A celebration of Dave's life will be scheduled for April 2021. Those wishing to honor Dave's memory, please consider donations to: Hospice Program, Middlesex Health Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit https://rwwfh.com/