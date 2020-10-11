1/1
David Allen Kittle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Kittle, 76, of Westbrook slipped away on October 3, 2020. Dave was born in Manchester, CT, the son of the late David Kittle and Josie Kittle. A Manchester High School graduate, he proudly served in the US Coast Guard. Following his service to our country, he began a career at Southern New England Telephone. Following his retirement, he could be seen on his daily walk on Seaside Avenue. During his life he had a variety of titles, but his most treasured were dad, husband, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, neighbor, Santa and grill master. Dave leaves behind his wife and partner, Darlene Briggs; his favorite brother, Tom Kittle and his wife Gail; his favorite sister, Patricia Barton and her husband Michael; his favorite daughter, Stacey Kittle and her spouse, Angela. Also, his extended family, Colleen Lawson and her husband Peter; Barbara Grant; Bob Briggs and his wife Kathy; Linda Briggs; Laurie Muhlberg and her husband Paul; and Ronnie Pomfret. Uncle Dave will be missed by Ryan, Dan, Michael, Kristen, Steven, Nikki, Sean, Christina, Jennifer; cousins: Arleen, Matt, Christina, Diane, Heather and Kim. The Manchester guys, John, Al, Jack, Dick, Bob, Flans, Al and Bob will carry on. The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Lake of Cromwell for their compassion and kindness. Thank you to Robin and Deb of Mind Matters, Old Saybrook for your patience and guidance. Also, we are grateful for our wonderful neighbors in Westbrook and at the Landing. Due to the situation, burial with military honors will be private. A celebration of Dave's life will be scheduled for April 2021. Those wishing to honor Dave's memory, please consider donations to: Hospice Program, Middlesex Health Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit https://rwwfh.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved