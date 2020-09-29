David "Poppa" Anderson, 96, of Wethersfield, CT, passed away on September 26, 2020 at home. Dave worked for The Stanley Works in New Britain as a Computer Programmer for over 30 years. After retirement, you could find Dave on Stanley Golf Course 5-7 days a week, where he played 18-36 holes a day-Dave proudly walked the course and never took a cart! Dave was a die-hard sports fan following the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots his entire life. Yet, the one thing he loved more than sports was his family. Dave leaves behind his son, John Anderson of Plainville; daughter, Carol Salerno and her husband John of East Berlin; his son, David Anderson and his wife Deidre of East Hampton and daughter, Susan Morello and her husband Angelo of Wethersfield. Dave's pride and joy were his grandchildren, Kelly Custer and her husband Donald, Katie Amenta and her husband Brian, Ryan Malloy and his wife Mary-Kate, Jessica Amenta, Joey Amenta, Mitchell Anderson, and Mary Anderson. In addition, he leaves behind his great grandchildren; Brianna and Taygan Amenta, Sophia Custer, Benjamin Malloy, and Charlotte and Mason Anderson. Dave was predeceased by his first wife, Mary and his oldest son, Mark Anderson. Dave's life was truly a marvel. He grew up in Klingberg Orphanage in New Britain before entering into the military where he served for the United States Merchant Marines and United States Army through World War II. After touring through the Mediterranean and Middle East, Dave proudly returned to CT and went on to raise his family in Newington. Over the course of his life, Dave participated in various sports leagues, traveled to all 50 states, and spent weekends attending his grandchildren's games. Dave will always be remembered for his many, many stories; his wit and humor were like no other. In the words of our Poppa; 'Be good, and if you can't be good, be careful!' A special thank you to the Hartford Healthcare Hospice care nurses and his daughter Susan and son-in-law Angelo, whom Dave lived with and took special care in his final years. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, September 30th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, and Cromwell where masks are required and social distancing will be respected. Family and friends are welcome at a graveside service held Thursday, October 1st at 10:00 am in Wilcox Cemetery, 273 Berlin Street, East Berlin where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
