"Wilbur" David Wright, patriarch of a large and loving family, passed away stubbornly on his couch in the comfort of his home on October 18, 2020. Wilbur was born June 30, 1954 in New Britain Connecticut and spent the first half of his life in Connecticut with his family and many, many well-loved friends. Ultimately, in 1984, Wilbur landed in Vermont where he soon became "The Ice Cream Man" as he called himself, the proud mix master for Ben and Jerry's homemade ice cream; and he never regretted one minute of the 31 years that he was there. Two of Wilbur's deepest passions were his love of stock car racing and his devotion to his American Legion families. He was a huge fan of NASCAR and hit every race track he possibly could across the country. He was especially drawn to American Legion Post 59 because of his deep love of country, and there he discovered more friendships and love than he would have ever imagined. He was so proud to be a part of the Legion community, their fund raising events, amusing (to say the least!) USO shows, playing Santa for the National Guard families, and playing Bad Santa for the Legion bartender parties (say no more!). His laughter and sense of humor brought so much light to any room he entered. Wilbur is survived by his lifelong partner Linda, his daughter Kathryn and her husband Gary Harkness; son Benjamin Wright and his partner Jess; son Matthew Wright; son Christopher Wright and partner Vanessa; son Eric Wright; son Brooke Wright and his wife Amanda; as well as many, many beloved grand children, one great grandson, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends. He is predeceased by his mother Norma Hornberger, and his first born son Daniel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wilbur's name may be made to American Legion Post 59 in Waterbury, VT., or any American Legion of your choice. We will all miss you "Grumpy Old Man," but your love, your laughter and all the great memories will carry us through. That is all Wilbur. Online condolences may be made at www.guareandsons.com
. Calling hours will be held on November 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Guare & Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier, VT.