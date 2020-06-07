SOUTHBURY - David Avila, 74, departed this life on May 29, 2020 at his home in Southbury, CT. David was born in California on May 15, 1946 to the late Carlos A. Avila and Elsie Pitman. David grew up in Franklin, CT and Chester, VT. He graduated from Swarthmore College in 1969. He served in the Army, as a conscientious objector, from 1970-1972. He earned a Master's Degree in Social Work (MSW) from the University of Connecticut in 1977, and was a practicing clinical social worker for many years, working at Norwalk Hospital and MCCA in Danbury. He also had a private practice in Westport for many years. He devoted his professional and personal energies to helping others. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed fly fishing, photography, and the telling of terrible jokes. David is survived by his son Eric, daughter-in-law Martha, his grandson, Nathan Avila; his brother and sister-in law Bill and Debbie Avila of Chaplin, CT, his brother and sister-in-law Chris and Jody Avila of Stillwater, ME; his sister in law Cecilia Avila, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, John. A memorial and interment service will be held at Plains Cemetery in Franklin, CT, at a later date. The Carpino Funeral Home of Southbury has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.