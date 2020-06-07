David Avila
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOUTHBURY - David Avila, 74, departed this life on May 29, 2020 at his home in Southbury, CT. David was born in California on May 15, 1946 to the late Carlos A. Avila and Elsie Pitman. David grew up in Franklin, CT and Chester, VT. He graduated from Swarthmore College in 1969. He served in the Army, as a conscientious objector, from 1970-1972. He earned a Master's Degree in Social Work (MSW) from the University of Connecticut in 1977, and was a practicing clinical social worker for many years, working at Norwalk Hospital and MCCA in Danbury. He also had a private practice in Westport for many years. He devoted his professional and personal energies to helping others. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed fly fishing, photography, and the telling of terrible jokes. David is survived by his son Eric, daughter-in-law Martha, his grandson, Nathan Avila; his brother and sister-in law Bill and Debbie Avila of Chaplin, CT, his brother and sister-in-law Chris and Jody Avila of Stillwater, ME; his sister in law Cecilia Avila, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, John. A memorial and interment service will be held at Plains Cemetery in Franklin, CT, at a later date. The Carpino Funeral Home of Southbury has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carpino Funeral Home Inc
750 Main St S
Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 264-1991
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved