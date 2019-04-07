David B. Carroll, age 78 from Lee, NH died Saturday, March 30 at Emory L Bennett Memorial Veterans Nursing Home in Daytona Beach, Florida after a 28-year battle with Parkinson's disease. Dave is survived by his wife of 57 years, the former MaryEllen "Maizie" Benoit of Eliot, ME and two sons: David Carroll, Jr. of St. Mary's, GA, and Daniel Carroll of Novi, MI. Dave was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving on the flight deck of USS Independence from 1957 to 1961 where he was a plank owner. After his honorable discharge, Dave began a 23-year career with the Pratt & Whitney division of United Technologies in East Hartford, CT. He completed several technical and college courses as he progressed from a Maintenance Technician to a Master Mechanic, often being relied upon for the most difficult and complex machine overhauls. After retiring from Pratt & Whitney, Dave applied his significant mechanical and problem-solving skills to starting his own ammunition reloading company. With his close business partner and longtime friend, Daniel Leach of Willington, CT, they designed and built the production equipment that enabled their company to grow and prosper for nearly 20 years. Dave and Maizie retired to the Elmira, NY area in 2002 and then later moved to Deland, FL in 2017.Dave had many passions and among them were: spending time with his family, growing his business and pursuing his hobbies. He grew up as an avid sportsman and later turned his attention and talents to restoring cars. He aspired to find and restore every car he's ever owned to its original condition. Among the many cars in his collection were: a 1941 Chevrolet Special Deluxe, several trucks from the 1950's, a 1966 Ford Mustang, and his personal favorite, a 1951 "Shoebox" Ford Custom. Dave's success in life was rooted in his deep love of his family and his incredible strength, spirit and determination to live life on his terms. This spirit allowed him to live actively in spite of the progression of Parkinson's disease. He was a proud, self-made man who also had a great sense of humor and fostered life-long friendships. He generously gave his time and effort to all those in need. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to at: Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary