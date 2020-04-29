|
|
David B. Kennedy, 70, of Bloomfield CT passed away on Good Friday, April 10th, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Dave was born on August 20, 1949 in Northampton, MA and grew up in Holyoke, MA. He is the son of the late Edward and Jean Kennedy. Dave graduated from Holyoke Catholic High School and St. Anselm's College and went on to marry the love of his life, Virginia (Ginny) Kennedy on June 24, 1978. He is survived by his wife, Ginny of Bloomfield, his daughter, Aly Mills and her husband, David Mills of Atlanta, GA; his son, Chris Kennedy and his wife, Kari Kennedy of Cuming, GA as well as his beloved grandchildren, Ryan Kennedy, Kennedy (Birdie) Mills and Murray Mills. Dave started his career at Scott Graphics in South Hadley, MA and then moved on to a career in medical sales working for such companies as Squibb, Pfizer, and Hewlett Packard. He was a die-hard Boston sports fan, especially the Red Sox and the New England Patriots, although his knowledge of sports facts and stats spanned all teams. He loved coaching his son's little league teams and watching his grandson play baseball, but it was his generous heart and loyalty that left an indelible impression on everyone he met. A private memorial service will be held in the future. Donations can be made in Dave's memory to Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute or Dana Farber Phase One Cancer Clinic.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020