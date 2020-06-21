David B. Monahan
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. David B. Monahan, 58, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, June 17. David was born on February 7, 1962 in Waterbury, son of Bruce E. Monahan of Middlefield and the late Patricia Wootton. In addition to his father, David is survived by his step-mother, Joan A. Monahan of Middlefield; two brothers, Glenn R. Monahan of Cromwell and Daniel O. Monahan of Winchester; two sisters, Kim M. Clark of Torrington and Kelly A. Nodine of Norfolk and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. To send notes of sympathy and comfort to David's family please visit his tribute page at www.lyonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved