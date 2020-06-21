Mr. David B. Monahan, 58, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, June 17. David was born on February 7, 1962 in Waterbury, son of Bruce E. Monahan of Middlefield and the late Patricia Wootton. In addition to his father, David is survived by his step-mother, Joan A. Monahan of Middlefield; two brothers, Glenn R. Monahan of Cromwell and Daniel O. Monahan of Winchester; two sisters, Kim M. Clark of Torrington and Kelly A. Nodine of Norfolk and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. To send notes of sympathy and comfort to David's family please visit his tribute page at www.lyonsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.