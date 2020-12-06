1/1
David B. Snow
1941 - 2020
David B. Snow, 79, of Glastonbury, CT passed away peacefully at home on December 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. David was born in Albuquerque, NM on Nov. 15, 1941, the only son of Samuel and Merle (Rogers) Snow. The family soon moved to Auburn, AL and eventually settled in Lexington, MA. In 1959, David attended MIT after graduating Lexington High School. While there, he was on the fencing team and earned a bachelor's degree in Science, before joining the Navy as an engineering officer on the USS John S. McCain. After 2 years of active duty, he returned to MIT and earned a PhD in materials science. While in school in Boston he met his adoring wife Judy and they were married in 1970. They moved to Cleveland as David took a job with General Electric. There they started their family and soon welcomed 2 sons, Christopher and Matthew. In 1977, the family moved to Glastonbury, CT where David worked for United Technologies and Pratt & Whitney for over 35 years. David enjoyed playing squash, refereeing soccer and biking different routes and at times even biking to Pratt and Whitney. He transitioned to kayaking and photography in his later years and could often be found navigating Long Island Sound alongside fellow kayakers. He also enjoyed watching soccer and cheering for the UCONN basketball teams and was a diehard Boston Bruins and Red Sox fan. He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years Judy. He is survived by his oldest son Christopher and his wife Rachel of Southington, CT and by his son Matthew and his wife Kris of Leesburg, VA. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Connor, Emma and Hannah Snow, Kieran and Callie Snow and Ava, Dean and Ty Levin. The family would like to thank Marie and Shevann of Companions & Homemakers and Keisha and Jillian of Athena Health and Hospice for their loving care for David in his final months. There will be a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2020.
