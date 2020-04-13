|
|
David W. Baker 65, of East Hartford (formerly Bristol) passed into the Hands of the Lord, on April 1, 2020. Born in Burlington Vermont on January 16, 1955., David was the son of Gerald and Elrose (Bickerton) Baker David graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1973. He also attended Tunxis Community College. Throughout his life David loved all types of film, old radio shows and Country music. He also called home each night for the "Final Jeopardy" question with his sisters. He was a resident at the Riverside Rehabilitation Center in East Hartford, where he was the President of the Resident Council. Despite having Cerebral Palsey, David never let it hold him back and he pursued his hobbies with zeal. David was predeceased by a sister Sue Baker, and his twin Diane (Baker) DeCarolis. He is survived by 2 sisters, Judi Baker and Birdie Baker of Bristol, his Brother-in-law Thomas DeCarolis, his nephews Jason "Coachie" DeCarolis, and Michael DeCarolis , his spouse Michelle, and his great nephew Eric DeCarolis. He is also survived by numerous cousins. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the 4th floor staff at Riverside Rehabilitation for the wonderful care they gave David during his residence there. A celebration of David's life will be held at the family's discretion at a later date. David may be remembered with a donation to the Connecticut Humane Society at 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or a no-kill shelter of your choice.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 13, 2020