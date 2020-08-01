David "Dave" Bouchard, of Woodstock Valley, CT, passed unexpectedly in his sleep on July 30th, 2020. He was 49 years old. Dave, an avid fisherman, artist, and beloved son, big brother and uncle, is survived by his Mother, Lois H Bouchard; sisters, Jennifer B Kinghorn and Tiffany Bouchard Goins; brother in law Michael Kinghorn; niece Brittany Doane; Uncles Jeff Bouchard, Stephen Bouchard and Richard Helsel Jr; as well as many cousins and many friends. Dave was predeceased by his father, Jerome N "Jerry" Bouchard; aunt Valerie Helsel and both his paternal and maternal grandparents. David was an employee of the state of CT DDS for over 20 years and was loved by his coworkers and clients alike. Known for his giving nature, his sense of humor and his big smile, he was kind and generous to everyone he met and touched many lives. In lieu of flowers the family asks that should you want to honor Dave, please consider donating to the World Wildlife Fund or to StJude.org
which were both things he was passionate about. There will be no calling hours or service at this time due to Covid-19 however, there may be a service at a later date TBA. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com