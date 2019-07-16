David "Charlie" Charles D'Amato, 62, of East Hartford passed away July 10, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by his family, friends and faith during his final days. Born April 26, 1957, in Hartford CT, to the late Richard J. and Gladys E. D'Amato. Ever a kid- at- heart, Charlie was fortunate to pursue numerous lifelong hobbies and passions with zest and flair. Countless days spent deep sea fishing in the Atlantic, where his love for the water lead to a proud volunteer stint as an Assistant Harbormaster for Newburyport, MA. An avid motorcyclist and ATV racer, beginning in his youth, he pursued numerous other outdoor activities: horseback riding, scuba diving (he loved the Caribbean), kayaking, and mountain biking. Many an afternoon also spent hiking; especially with his beloved dog Zoe. Charlie could get lost for days on landscaping projects, or tinkering with any and every electronic gadget he could get his hands on. Most recently, he looked towards the skies, piloting RC airplanes, while telling anyone who would listen, the technical details of his aircraft. As much as a thrill-seeker Charlie could be, he always valued his family, peace and tranquility. Those who knew and loved Charlie will miss his humor, compassion, storytelling and his adventurous spirit. Besides his parents, Charlie is predeceased by his brother Richard D'Amato Jr. Charlie will be missed by his son Christopher May and his wife Karri, his son Cody D'Amato. His granddaughter Clara May. He also leaves behind his siblings: Patty D'Amato, Michael D'Amato and his wife Carmen, Peter D'Amato, Donna Cacio and her husband Thomas, and Bebe D'Amato. He also leaves behind His lifelong friend Karen May, and many nieces and nephews. Per his wishes, a ceremony will be held as the summer, his favorite season, draws to a close. Please visit www.Newkirk&Whitney.Com mid-September to check service information. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 16, 2019