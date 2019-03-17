David C. Hamlin, 46, husband of Deborah Morin, died suddenly on March 8, 2019. He was the son of Chet and Kathy Hamlin of Venice, Florida. He was born in Hartford, grew up in Glastonbury, and then moved to Lebanon, CT. He graduated from Glastonbury High School and then Porter and Chester Institute. Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his beloved sons, Kyle and Jacob and their mother, Laura Hamlin, and his stepchildren, Hannah and Jason Morin. Dave is also survived by his five siblings: his sister, Kandi O'Brien and Andrew of Glastonbury, and their children, Scott, Sydney and Ashley; his sister, Jessica Stanford and Rob of Hebron and their children, Kiley, Alexis and Reagan; his brother Keith Morgan of Newport, New Hampshire, and his daughter, Malory; his brother Tim Morgan and Anna of Marietta, Georgia, and their daughter, Charlotte; and his sister, Jennifer Cheffings and Brent of Boise, Idaho. Dave loved and appreciated the simple things in life, and above all, spending time with his boys and his family and friends was his ultimate joy. He will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed. A Memorial Reception will be held on March 24th at 1:00 p.m. at The Gallery Restaurant, 141 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury, CT. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary