David C. Hollister
1929 - 2020
David C. Hollister, 91, of South Glastonbury, beloved husband of Elisabeth (Connolly) Hollister, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born February 15, 1929 in South Glastonbury, son of the late Walter S. and Vera (Culver) Hollister, he was a lifelong resident. Prior to his retirement in 1983, he was Postmaster of the South Glastonbury Post Office for 32 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and sang in the church choir. He enjoyed many years singing bass as a member of the Silk City Barbershop Chorus in Manchester, playing snare drum in the Nayaug Ancients and most recently the Essex Sailing Masters. He loved sitting in the back yard and listening to the Red Sox baseball games on the radio, and his favorite pastime was figuring out new fangled ways to keep the squirrels away from the birdfeeders, be it a bamboo pole or a birdfeeder that tipped off a motor that would send the squirrel catapaulting into the neighbor's yard next door! Besides his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Candace H. Buswell of Vernon and Davian Willcox Lewis of Norwich, five grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Calvin Hollister and a sister, Frances M. Milardo. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug 8th at 11 a.m. in the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday Aug 7th from 5-7pm (face masks and social distance are required). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Essex Sailing Masters of 1812 and Protectors of Animals, East Hartford. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mulryan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
