David C. Stimson
Some sad news from the Stimson family. David Curtis Stimson, age 80, of East Hartford, CT., passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, after a long illness. David was born in Haverhill, NH to the late Curtis and Marion (Atwood) Stimson. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Carvey) Stimson, who loved him more than life itself, to whom he was married to for over 56 years. He attended Manchester High School and Rockville High School and graduated from the Univ. of Mass. Stockbridge School of Agriculture majoring in Turf Management. He served as a proud member in the Air Force National Guard. David was employed as a Golf Course Superintendent at Tumble Brook Country Club for over 30 years, later owning Dave's Vending. He was a lifetime member of the Connecticut Association of Golf Course Superintendents where he served a term as president. He loved traveling, golfing, camping, gardening, trips to the casino, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Besides his wife, he is survived by his sister, Sandra Freeman and husband, Ken, two brothers, Duane Stimson and wife Jan, and Dayton Stimson and wife Kathy, his two children, Scott Stimson and wife Sharon of South Windsor, Nancy Gregoire and husband, Frank of Simsbury, and four grandchildren, Frankie Gregoire, Jenna Gregoire, Tyler Stimson, and Tanner Stimson, a special niece Alison Segda and son Petey, and many dear relatives and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Riverside Health & Rehab who gave him excellent care. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2020.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
August 2, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
