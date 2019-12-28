Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
David Carlmark


1951 - 2019
David Carlmark Obituary
David Carlmark, 68, of East Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Manchester Memorial Hospital after a short but intense battle with cancer. Born in Chelsea, MA on October 13, 1951 to Dorothy (Giles) and the late Richard Carlmark, he worked as a truck driver and traveled the country but was always in love with both Maine and Florida. Dave was an avid sports fan rooting for the Red Sox, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and UCONN. David is survived by his sons Nathan and Stuart Carlmark both of Maine, his brother Howard Carlmark and his wife Sandra of East Hartford, his sisters Donna Haddock of Sandwich, NH and Deanna Follo and her husband Louis of East Windsor, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Monday, December 30th from 3-6 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 28, 2019
