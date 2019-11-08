Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
David Clapp
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Clapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Clapp


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Clapp Obituary
David Clapp, 73, of Cromwell, beloved husband of Judy (Hendley) Clapp, passed away Wednesday November 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Springfield, MA, son of the late Clayton and Shirley (Lemis) Clapp. Prior to his retirement, David was a Quality Control Manager for several aerospace companies. He was an avid golfer who held a PGA card for many years. He was a board member of the Timberlin Men's Club. David was also president of the Friends of Gillette Castle volunteer group and was instrumental in the refurbishing of the trails and grounds at the state park. David is survived by his wife Judy, son Clayton Clapp and his wife Cari of Manchester, daughters, Suzanne Sirico and her husband Kris of Old Saybrook, Courtney Sevigny and her husband Bryan of Kensington, brother, Alan Clapp of FL. David leaves behind five grandchildren, Kristopher, Matthew, Collin, Jillian and Carter. He also leaves behind two daughters from a previous marriage, Kirsten and Deanna and their families. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Linda Baker, nephew, Jamie Noonan and his in-laws John and Suzanne Hendley. A funeral service will be held on Saturday November 9th at 11:30 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Family and friends may gather prior to the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Adult Day Center, 32 Miner St, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -