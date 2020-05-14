My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
David D. Bayek, 74, of Wethersfield, beloved husband for 50 years of Diane (Vallario) Bayek, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Hartford on January 6, 1946, he was the son of the late Frank and Miriam (Hatfield) Bayek. Dave received his Bachelor's Degree from Thiel College in Pennsylvania and was a proud U.S. Army veteran, having served in Vietnam 1969-1970. Dave worked for 31 years as an Unemployment Compensation Manager for the State of CT Labor Department and retired in 2001. He belonged to Hartford VFW post 254 and was a member of the American Legion. Dave was also a longtime active member in his church – St. Paul's Lutheran of Wethersfield where he ran the food bank for 20 years. He was an avid gardener and reader, especially books on European history, and loved fishing and being outdoors whenever possible. He was also a longtime fan of the Boston Red Sox. More than anything, however, Dave cherished time spent with his family. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be forever missed by his devoted wife Diane; two children, Christa Barbieri and husband David of Watertown and Kurt Bayek and wife Jessica of Coachella, CA and his three adored grandchildren who brought him so much joy, Jake and Matthew Barbieri and Sofia Bayek. He is also survived by his brother, Ralph Bayek of Wethersfield. The family wishes to offer their heartfelt gratitude to the Sgt. John Levitow Veterans Health Center in Rocky Hill – Lower C floor nursing staff that cared for Dave the last three months of his life, Mohammad Pazooki, MD and Frederick Pope, MD for their care and compassion over the years, the Euro-American Connections & Homecare for their compassion and Jadwiga Smolen, who was a loving caregiver. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial in Village Cemetery, Wethersfield with military honors will be private. Donations in Dave's memory may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Dave, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.