David Dutton, 71, lifelong Glastonbury resident, loving husband to the love of his life since 1981, Cecile (Hebert) Dutton, passed away peacefully with his loved ones at his side, Monday, March 11, 2019 in Hartford Hospital. David was born June 24, 1947, son of the late Kenneth and Agnes (Dubicki) Dutton. David was very industrious, a tough as nails hard working individual. In his early years he was employed by Pratt & Whitney as a welder, then went on to become an electrician, which he enjoyed for 40 years, 32 of those years were for the company he founded, Reliable Electrical Contractor, Inc. David could build or fix anything and even re-engineer something to a higher standard if need be, to suit his need. One of his all-time major accomplishments was to build his and Cecile's home where they resided throughout their wonderful marriage. David had many passions, to include motorcycles, fishing, helping anyone who asked him for assistance with his John Deere tractor, boats, being humorous and a genuine love of animals. He gave freely of himself, volunteering his time with the Glastonbury Volunteer Fire Department from 2001-2010 as a member of Company 2. His greatest love was that of his family, who will miss him greatly and fondly remember him. Along with his wife Cecile, David leaves his son David John Dutton of Marlborough, daughter and son-in-law, Carlene and John Sikorski, of Glastonbury; a sister Kathy Backman; cherished grandchildren, Bailey, Sage and Riley Dutton, Jessica and Mitchell Sikorski; as well as a nephew and two nieces, Robert Backman, Cheryl Kincman and Lisa Stiller. In addition, David will be missed by his best friend, his dog Toby. Friends and relatives may call on the Dutton family TODAY,Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Ave., Glastonbury. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating David's life will be Friday, March 15th at 10am in St. Augustine Church, 55 Hopewell Rd., South Glastonbury. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Hopewell Rd., South Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Horizons, PO Box 323, South Windham, CT 06266. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 14, 2019