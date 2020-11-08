David E. Koonze, 79, of Sunapee, NH and formally of Ellington, CT, beloved husband of Sharon (Joyner) Koonze, died peacefully at home on Friday, November 6, 2020. David was born on May 21, 1948 in New Britain, CT, son of the late Edward and Valerie (Slogeris) Koonze. In addition to his wife of 41 years, David is survived by his daughter, Megan Koonze, of West Haven, CT, and his sister Sandra Wunsch and her husband Norman Wunsch of Conway, SC. David grew up in Newington, CT and graduated from Newington High School. David went on to work in information systems as a consultant and instructor for a variety of insurance companies in CT and MA, but enjoyed his work teaching the most. David was a devoted husband and father, creating unique and special holiday memories for his family. David also enjoyed spending time with his beloved nieces and nephew, Kathleen (Gardner) Manzone, Hilary Joyner, and Adrien Joyner. David especially enjoyed outdoor activities including biking, kayaking, and swimming, as well as spending time with his dogs. At this time, no services will be held. To sign the online guest book, please go to the Manchester Funeral Home website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store