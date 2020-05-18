David E. Miller
David E. Miller, age 63, dear brother of Michael C. of Hartford, Jane-Ellen of Deptford, NJ, Cheryl M. of East Hartford, Theresa A. Morgan, (husband Jack) of East Windsor, John D. of East Hartford, and the late Patricia E. and Charles K.; beloved son of the late James A. and Helen G.; dearest uncle of Erica, Katisha, Jack, James-Brian and John Jr.; dear cousin of many loved ones; in addition to numerous friends, some for over 40 years. David was a 1974 graduate of Bloomfield High School in CT. He went on to learn the welding trade, where he was very successful until diagnosed with schizophrenia. Even with this major challenge, David lived as an independent man. Besides his Church and family, David loved playing his trumpet. Music in every form was truly his passion. A virtual Memorial Service to celebrate David's life will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 3PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Miller family and to view the service, which will be livestreamed, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
