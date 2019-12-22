Home

David Elliot Van Ostrand of Tolland died November 25, 2019, five days before his 74th birthday. David was the son of Donald E. and Olive C. Van Ostrand Sr. David was predeceased by his sister Judith Van Ostrand McCue and her husband Donald. David is survived by his son, Carl Evan Van Ostrand (wife Angelica) a grandson, Oliver, and a brother Donald Edward Van Ostrand Jr. (wife Karen). David held high moral and ethical standards for himself and those he loved. His sense of humor will be missed and will live on. Final arrangements are private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 22, 2019
