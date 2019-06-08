David Edward Ahern, 80, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, just shy of his 81st birthday. Dave is survived by his wife, Dianne (Hebert) Ahern, and was lucky enough to get to celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary, two days earlier. He had a passion for old cars and was a member of the Model A Ford Club of America and conveyed his passion, talent and skillfulness, building both a 34 Ford and a 28 Ford Special. He was a lifelong member of the Burlington Men's Club, where he shared many laughs and club events with his numerous friends. Dave spent many summers with family and friends in Rhode Island, Maine and the Lake House in Bantam, enjoying boating and fishing. David was a kind, strong, compassionate, talented and funny man, a loving brother, father, uncle, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his wife Dianne, he is survived by his sister, Sister Nancy Ahern; brother, Edward Ahern and his wife Kathy Ahern, his children, Daniel Ahern and his wife Susan Ahern, Sherry Duby, Michelle Ahern and her partner Jen Rose, Jennifer Kane and her husband Sean Kane; his grandchildren, Danielle Robidoux and her husband Mathew Robidoux, Ashley Perrone and her husband Michael Perrone, Joshua Ahern, Justin Ahern, Connor Kane, Aidan Kane and four great-grandchildren.Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Monday (June 10) from 9:00-10:30am. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be at 10:30am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Ann, Avon at 11:00am. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Families CONNECTicut, P.O. Box 370162, West Hartford, CT 06137. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant from June 8 to June 9, 2019