Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
258 Prospect Street
Torrington, CT 06790
860-489-4104
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
220 Prospect St.
Torrington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Eylers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Edward Eylers


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Edward Eylers Obituary
Reverend David Edward Eylers, 79, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his home. He was the beloved husband of Carla Heline (Peterson) Eylers for 52 years. Rev. Eylers was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on June 12, 1940, son of the late Dirk and Emily Jane (Webb) Eylers. He was a graduate of Marietta College, Ohio, majoring in Philosophy,1962, and General Theological Seminary in New York City, 1965. Following graduation and ordination, the new Deacon became Curate of St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Simsbury, Ct., 1965-1967, being ordained Priest in Dec., 1965. He was Rector of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Beacon, NY, for 25 ½ years, until retirement in 2006. Upon retiring to Harwinton, Ct., the Eylers became members of Trinity Episcopal Church, Torrington. Rev. Eylers served Trinity in many capacities. Survivors, in addition to his wife, Carla, include a son, David Per Emanuel Eylers of Newburgh, NY; a daughter, Mary Alyson Eylers of Kingston, NY; and two grandchildren, Soren Narcisse Noto and William Per Edward Eylers. Rev. Eylers was predeceased by a daughter, Linnea Anne Heline Eylers. The Memorial Service will be held Sat. Nov. 16 at 1:00 pm, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 220 Prospect St., Torrington, Ct. Burial in Salisbury Cemetery will be private. Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, is in care of arrangements. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church Book of Remembrance, 220 Prospect St., Torrington, CT 06790, or the Harwinton Ambulance Association, 166 Burlington Rd., Harwinton, CT 06791. To view a complete obituary or offer an online condolence, please visit www.gleesonryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -