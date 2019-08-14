|
|
David Emile D'Arche, 94, of Newington, son of the late Emile and Margaret (Gunning) D'Arche, passed away August 8th after a short illness. David was predeceased by seven sisters. He graduated from Bulkeley High School, Hartford and joined the US Marine Corp in 1942. He was in the restaurant business for 35 years in the Hartford area and in Old Saybrook. David leaves a son and daughter-in-law, David and Cindy D'Arche of Rio Vista, California, a daughter and son-in-law, Dara and Tim Bennett of Newington, a stepson, Douglas Jeffery Brash of Burlington; as well as two grandchildren, Benjamin Daggett and Kaitlyn Bennett, along with many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours, Friday, August 16th, from 10 am to 12 pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd, Wethersfield, with a memorial service at 12 pm in the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow the service in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, where David will rejoin his family. Please visit farleysullivan.com for a more detailed obituary. In lieu of flowers, please donate in David's name to https://semperfifund.org/donate/ways-to-donate/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2019