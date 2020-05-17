David Ernest Lewis, 65, a volunteer for many organizations, died April 23, 2020 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. David was born March 22, 1954 to Burt Ernest and Wilhelmina Lewis. He was a longtime resident in the towns of Glastonbury and East Hartford. He not only grew up in these communities but he served them well through his volunteer work in nursing homes, libraries, and churches. While never married, David brought great joy to his many friends and family. He had a true gift to make anyone smile with his positive attitude. He will be remembered most for his charitable gifts and charming songs. A Celebration of Life for David will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.