D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Congregational Church
South Glastonbury, CT
David F. Blake

David F. Blake Obituary
David F. "Whitey" Blake, 80, of East Hartford passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. ***REVISED OBITUARY*** David's family will receive relatives and friends TODAY(March 19) from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Keeping the health and well-being of others in mind, due to the Coronavirus there will be no funeral service celebrated on Friday at the Congregational Church of South Glastonbury. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2020
