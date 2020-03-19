|
|
David F. "Whitey" Blake, 80, of East Hartford passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. ***REVISED OBITUARY*** David's family will receive relatives and friends TODAY(March 19) from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Keeping the health and well-being of others in mind, due to the Coronavirus there will be no funeral service celebrated on Friday at the Congregational Church of South Glastonbury. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2020