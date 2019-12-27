Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
David Frank "Papa Bear" Byrd, 75, of Hartford, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Quincy, FL to the late John Byrd, Sr. and Ethel Mae (Byrd) Allen on July 4, 1944. A celebration of his life will take place Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT, 06002 with a visitation from 10:00AM – 11:00AM. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 27, 2019
