David F. Whalen Obituary
David F. Whalen, 72, of East Hartford, beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (Adams-Pencz) Whalen, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019. David was born in West Hartford, a son of Lorraine (Poitras) Whalen, of Hartford and the late Daniel F. Whalen. He resided in Hartford and East Hartford most of his life. David was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Corbin-Russwin Corp. He was a member of the former Blessed Sacrament/Our Lady of Peace Church, East Hartford and its Men's Club. David is survived by three brothers Donald and Louis Whalen, both of Hartford and Dennis Whalen of Enfield, two sisters Loretta Carter, of New Britain and Lorraine Roman of East Hartford, six step-children and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by two brothers, Daniel and Lawrence Whalen and his sister Linda Whalen. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday at 11:00a.m. at the Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Relatives and friends may call on Monday from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Fisette-Batzner. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a . To share a memory with David's family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019
