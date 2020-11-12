David Francis Barr, 24, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, November 7th, 2020 in Litchfield. David was born in New Britain to Frank Barr and Chris Rzewnicki on August 1, 1996. He went to E.C. Goodwin Technical High School and graduated in June of 2014. During his time in high school, he was an honors student who participated on the basketball team, baseball team, and was an active member in the Honor Society. He won awards including the CIAC Athletic Scholar and Army Award. He worked as a licensed HVAC technician at Advanced Mechanical Services in Farmington for 8 years starting as a work study apprentice. He recently began working as a Propane Technician at ALL-GAS and working to obtain his CDL license. He joined the volunteer fire department cadet program in 2010 and later joined the Tunxis Hose Fire Department as a full time firefighter in 2015. He soon won Rookie of the Year in 2016. He also became an EMT in 2016 and won an award for his work on a motor vehicle extrication and a structure fire in 2016. He was elected as Rescue Lieutenant in 2018. He was a member of St. Mary's Star of the Sea, the Eighth Ward Club, and St. Jeans the Babtiste Societe. He lived life to the fullest and was happiest when he was riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. He turned heads anytime he walked into a room. He is loved by all members of all the communities he was a part of and left a phenomenal impact on everyone around him. His friends and family remember him as the person they could call for anything. From fixing coolers and furnaces to being a friend during difficult times, he was always there. He was a born leader and he continues to be a shining light in everyone's life. David is survived by his sister Stephanie Rose Barr, parents Frank Barr and Chris Rzewnicki, grandparents Robert and Madelyn Rzewnicki, David Barr, aunt and uncles Jessica Barr, Jennifer and Dennis Stapell, Jeff and Betty Rzewnicki, cousins Matt and Tim Stapell, Tony, Angela, and Cela Rzewnicki and an abundance of extended family and friends. David is preceded in death by his grandmother Karen Barr. Friends and family may call at the Tunxis Hose Fire Company, 11 School St., Unionville on Saturday (Nov. 14) from 9:00am – 12:00pm followed by Funeral Services at Tunxis Hose Fire Company at 12:00pm with Fr. George Roberts, Chaplain of the Farmington Fire Departments officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to the Tunxis Hose Fire Company # 1, P.O. Box 215, Unionville, CT 06085 in his memory. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.