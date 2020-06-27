David G. Breslin, 65, of Southington, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, TX. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 2, 1955 to the late Joseph and Julia (Sullivan) Breslin. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Eileen and his son Colin, his wife Mariel and their daughter Mara; and his son Ross. He loved his entire family including his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Andrea Breslin of Plano, TX and all of his in-laws, nieces, nephews and their children. He worked as an Engineer and was a proud alumnus of Brooklyn Technical High School ('73) and Polytechnic Institute of New York University ('77). He was a life-long fan of the New York Football Giants, having attended many games over the years with family and friends. Due to current health concerns a memorial service for David will be planned for a future date. David's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire liver transplant team at Baylor Scott and While Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Baylor Scott and White – Dallas benefiting Liver Transplant. Your gifts can be sent to Baylor Scott & White – Dallas Foundation, 3600 Gaston Ave., Suite 100, Dallas TX 75246. Or please visit https://dallasfoundation.bswhealth.com/ways-to-give/donate Please choose other in the designation field and write in Liver Transplant
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 27, 2020.