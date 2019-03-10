David Gordon Joy, 73, of Terryville passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, March 1st, 2019 at Ingraham Manor after a brief illness. David was born on May 1, 1945 in Ellsworth Falls, Maine to Alden and Retha (Gordon) Joy and was the youngest of their 11 children. David leaves his beloved wife of 43 years Lucille (Carlow), children; Lisa Martinez and her husband Benito of Hazlehurst, Georgia, Ricky Joy of Terryville, Marc Joy and his wife Tina (D'Arinzo) of Harwinton, Renee Lewicki and her husband Thomas of Plainville, David F. Joy of Roanoke, Virginia, Melissa Brown and her husband Nathan, and Keith Joy of Terryville. He also leaves his 28 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.In addition, David is survived by sisters Clara Salisbury of Connecticut and Dianne Carter of Maine and the extended Joy family. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings; Gerald Turner, Alden Joy Jr, Hayden Joy, Edward Joy, Lila Leonard, Polly Farnsworth, Janice Clough, and Donna McNulty.David worked as a diesel technician for 42 years for Amodio Moving & Storage Company in New Britain where he gained countless friends. When he wasn't working and especially after retirement he loved spending time at his camp with family and friends on Graham Lake in Maine. David enjoyed shopping, tag sales and spoiling his grandchildren with the treasures he found. He was an animal lover leaving his loyal canine companions, Nacho, Monte, and Patches. He also enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels while having his coffee and sweets. David always put his family's needs first and foremost on his journey through life.The family would like to thank the staff of Ingraham Manor for their exceptional care of David during his final days. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ingraham Manor, c/o Bristol Hospital Development Foundation, 145 Queen Street, Bristol, CT 06010 or to an animal rescue organization of your choice to honor David's kind and generous spirit towards animals in need.A time of remembrance has been scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11am at Terryville Congregational Church, 233 Main Street, Terryville. Burial at Juniper Cemetery in Ellsworth, Maine at the convenience of the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary