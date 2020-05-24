David Graham Quint, 71, a lifelong resident of East Hartford, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on May 15, 2020. David was born May 4, 1949 in Hartford. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was predeceased by his parents Joan Osborn and Carroll Quint. He is survived by brothers Alan and Raymond, a niece and two nephews. The family would like to thank cousins Gail and Augustus Ambrosino for all the help they provided to David over the years. Due to COVID-19 the burial at Silver Lane Cemetery (Veteran section), East Hartford, will be private. Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave E Hartford CT 06108 are assisting the family. To sign the online guestbook go to www.NewkirkandWhitney.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.