David H. Duncan, 60, of Wethersfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 18th at home. He was born June 26, 1959 and was the son of the late Howard "Red" and Beryl F. Duncan of Wethersfield. He is survived by his sister Linda Avery and husband Thomas along with his niece Heather Avery and nephew Kevin Avery. He also leaves behind several aunts and uncles and cousins. David was always proud to call Wethersfield his home and while he struggled through life, those who knew him well knew he loved to chat and most of all he had a caring heart and would help anyone. David showed the ultimate care and compassion while caring for both his father and mother during their time of need. He loved to fish and taught both Heather and Kevin as young children to fish at his favorite spot, the Wethersfield Cove. Glastonbury Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements which will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Town of Wethersfield Food Bank, 505 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020