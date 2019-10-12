Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church of Saint Ann
289 Arch Road
Avon, CT 06001
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Ann
289 Arch Road
Avon, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David H. Miller


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David H. Miller Obituary
David H. Miller died July 25, 2016 in Stockton, CA. Born April 30, 1942 to Valeria and Warren Miller in Mineola, NY. David grew up in West Hempstead, NY, married Ann Sucher in 1963 and had two children, Tracy and Eileen. He was an excellent automobile mechanic, could repair anything, and prior to his retirement from Stevens Creek Porsche/Audi in San Jose, CA. David worked at Sagan Porsche/VW in Uniondale, NY and spent many weekends at Lime Rock Park. David leaves his two brothers Raymond of Great Neck, NY and Ronald and his wife Dorothy of Simsbury, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16th @ 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon, CT. Burial will be at the family grave on October 29th at Holy Rood cemetery in Westbury, NY.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.