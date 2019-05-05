Born the 9th of June, 1929 in New Britain, David Halberg, beloved husband of Caroline (Trasko) Halberg, passed away on the 20th of April at his home in West Hartford. He was the son of the late Sven and Thelma (Ericsson) Halberg. Deafened by illness at the age of three, he was enrolled the following year at the American School for the Deaf, from which he graduated with honors in 1948. David received his B.A. degree in 1952 from Gallaudet University, where he was also distinguished by being named to the national honor roll of outstanding college and university students, and subsequently earned a MEd at the University of Hartford. Returning to his alma mater, he taught math at ASD for the next half century, as well as establishing and coaching the school's wrestling tram, teaching swimming, and directing the school's Boy Scout program. Well beloved as a teacher and scout master, David nurtured several generations of deaf students, by whom he is fondly remembered.In 1964, David married fellow teacher Caroline Trasko, who survives him; and they subsequently fostered a deaf youth, Robert Dube, now of Muskogee, Oklahoma. Keen to enjoy the delights of foreign lands and cultures, David and Caroline traveled extensively on their vacations, including a cruise through the Panama Canal. An avid golfer, David played often at Rockledge, where he and Caroline often went for weekend luncheons. As a devotee of Deaf culture, David graciously shared his extensive personal knowledge of ASD's history with both deaf and hearing scholars. He was also active in Kiwanis and other community service organizations, as well as serving for four years as president of the ASD Athletic Association. In 2018, he was presented the Golden Rose Award of the National Association of the Deaf for distinguished service to the Deaf community.In addition to his wife of 55 years and their foster son, David is survived by a sister, Holly Rivard of Portland, Maine, several nieces and nephews and his special friends the Haverty family and the Smith family.Graveside Funeral Services will be held Wednesday (May 15) at 11:00 a.m. in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASD Museum Fund or to a . Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019