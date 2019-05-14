Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Halberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Halberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Halberg Obituary
Born the 9th of June, 1929 in New Britain, David Halberg, beloved husband of Caroline (Trasko) Halberg, passed away on the 20th of April at his home in West Hartford. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Wednesday (May 15) at 11:00 a.m. in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASD Museum Fund or to a . Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.