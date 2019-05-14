|
Born the 9th of June, 1929 in New Britain, David Halberg, beloved husband of Caroline (Trasko) Halberg, passed away on the 20th of April at his home in West Hartford. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Wednesday (May 15) at 11:00 a.m. in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASD Museum Fund or to a . Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019