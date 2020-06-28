David Haviland Hildebrandt, 65, of New Britain, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 after a brief struggle with cancer. He was born February 14, 1955 in Hartford, son of the late William John and Phyllis (Haviland) Hildebrandt. He was a graduate of the University of Bridgeport, Class of 1983, having received his Bachelors of science Degree in industrial design. Early in his career he worked for various Connecticut design firms. Later in life he worked as a substitute teacher for the Berlin School district for many years. He enjoyed his time outdoors Especially mountain biking. He also enjoyed surfing, skiing and hiking. He loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his two brothers, Thomas Hildebrandt and wife Melinda and William Hildebrandt and wife Reinee and his three nieces, Sandra Bulter, Emma Hildebrandt and Joanna Mariani. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit David's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.