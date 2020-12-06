David Henderson, 89, of Hartford, CT, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2020. Born of the late Augustus and Georgia Henderson on May 31, 1931, he lived most of his life in Chicago before moving to Hartford, CT in 2008. David graduated from Wendell Phillips Night School. David married Geraldine Felters on June 12, 1955 and remained married to her for 57 years until her death in 2012. He attended the Chicago Baptist Institute and was ordained a minister in 1982. David worked for many years managing several locations for Goodwill Industries. David is survived by sons David (Diane) and Lewis (Elizabeth) and a daughter, Sheryl and many other relatives and friends. Services are private at the request of his family. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.