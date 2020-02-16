Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
South Congregational Church
277 Main Street
Hartford, CT
David I. Happ


1947 - 2020
David I. Happ Obituary
David Iver Happ, 72, of Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1947, in Hartford; beloved son of the late Karl and Helen (Anderson) Happ. He was predeceased by his sister Karlyn and his late niece Melissa Martin. David is survived by the Martin family of NY, cousins in the CT area and his extended family at DDS. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at South Congregational Church, 277 Main Street, Hartford, CT. Burial will take place in Zion Hill Cemetery. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2020
