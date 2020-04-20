|
David J. Agli, 69, of Windsor Locks entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born on August 21, 1950, he was the beloved son of the late Charles Agli, Sr. and Helen (DeAngelis) Agli. David is survived by his sister, Joan Anderson of Naples, Florida, his brother, Charles Agli, Jr and his wife Barbara of East Windsor, his godmother, Carmela (DeAngelis) Rizza (age 99) of New Hampshire and his godson, DJ Mazzone of Atlanta, Georgia. David is also survived by 6 nieces and nephews, 11 great-nieces and great-nephews and many cousins. David loved family gatherings, weddings, holiday meals, summer cookouts and every chance to be with family and friends. He relished his mother's cooking, especially the Italian dishes and baked treats. He was his father's constant outdoor companion and helper. He shared a home with his mother and was her helper and joy until she was 93 years old and had to go to a nursing home. David was an avid Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots fan. He enjoyed his seasons tickets with his mother and brother for the Larry Bird years that the Celtics played at the Hartford Civic Center. David went to many UConn football and basketball games. He was especially eager to go see the Connecticut Sun games at Mohegan Sun Casino where he could enjoy a basketball game and then try to win big on the slot machines. David enjoyed being with others, and he enjoyed life to the full. He will be deeply missed by his loving family. The family would like to thank the staff at Kimberly Hall North for the care they have given David the last five and a half years. Burial will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring Street, Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Heritage Funeral Home, West Suffield, has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2020