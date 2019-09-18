Home

David Annelli
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
State Veterans’ Cemetery
317 Bow Lane
Middletown, CT
David J. Annelli


1950 - 2019
David J. Annelli Obituary
David Annelli, 69, of Wallingford, formerly of Middletown, died September 10, 2019 at Masonic Health Center. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Joseph and Helen (Jagoda) Annelli. David was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the US Navy. He was employed with Pratt & Whitney and later as an Inspector with KTA Tator, Inc. David was as avid reader and loved jazz music. David is survived by his brother, Michael Annelli, brother in law, Stanley Kurek, nephew, Stephen Kurek, and niece, Suzanne Chowaniec. He was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Kurek. Graveside services with military honors will be held on Thursday (Sept. 19th) at 9 a.m. at the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the . To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 18, 2019
