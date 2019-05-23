David J. "Grampa Dave" Coons, 80, of North Granby, beloved husband for 50 years of the late Ruth (Ropiak) Coons, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by his family at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on March 19, 1939, son of the late Paul and L. Harriett (MacArthur) Coons, he was raised in the Unionville section of Farmington and was a graduate of Farmington High School, Class of 1958. David married his high school sweetheart in 1961 and the young couple moved to Hartford and then to Granby in 1968 where they raised their three children. A retiree of the Cigna Insurance Company, David worked as a copy services manager for 40 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and NASCAR. Most of all, David enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, watching his grandchildren, helping his family, and sitting out on his deck and relaxing on a nice afternoon. He leaves three children, Michael Bailey Coons and his wife Celine of Windsor, Robert Coons and his wife Whitney of North Granby, and Elizabeth Kellogg and her husband Richard of East Granby; seven grandchildren, Jessica Coons, Jennifer Kellogg, Jason Kellogg, Caleb McMullin, Jacob Coons, Melanie Kellogg, and Logan Coons; a brother, Jonathan Coons of Bethel, VT; a sister, Leanna Harper of Vernon; and many nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends on Monday, May 27, 4-7 p.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. Burial will be private in Granby Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Granby Ambulance Association, 1 Pegville Rd., Granby, CT 06035. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 23, 2019