Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Resources
More Obituaries for David Coons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. "Grampa Dave" Coons

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David J. "Grampa Dave" Coons Obituary
David J. "Grampa Dave" Coons, 80, of North Granby, beloved husband for 50 years of the late Ruth (Ropiak) Coons, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by his family at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on March 19, 1939, son of the late Paul and L. Harriett (MacArthur) Coons, he was raised in the Unionville section of Farmington and was a graduate of Farmington High School, Class of 1958. David married his high school sweetheart in 1961 and the young couple moved to Hartford and then to Granby in 1968 where they raised their three children. A retiree of the Cigna Insurance Company, David worked as a copy services manager for 40 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and NASCAR. Most of all, David enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, watching his grandchildren, helping his family, and sitting out on his deck and relaxing on a nice afternoon. He leaves three children, Michael Bailey Coons and his wife Celine of Windsor, Robert Coons and his wife Whitney of North Granby, and Elizabeth Kellogg and her husband Richard of East Granby; seven grandchildren, Jessica Coons, Jennifer Kellogg, Jason Kellogg, Caleb McMullin, Jacob Coons, Melanie Kellogg, and Logan Coons; a brother, Jonathan Coons of Bethel, VT; a sister, Leanna Harper of Vernon; and many nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends on Monday, May 27, 4-7 p.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. Burial will be private in Granby Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Granby Ambulance Association, 1 Pegville Rd., Granby, CT 06035. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now