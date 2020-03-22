|
David J. Hadden 58, lifelong resident of Portland, CT, passed away on March 9, 2020. David was born on May 10, 1961. He graduated from Portland High School. He was a Master Sergeant in the CT Air National Guard and was awarded an Honorable Discharge after 25 years of service to his country. He traveled the world in his role as an Airman in the national guard serving in the continental United States, Saudi Arabia, Pearl Harbor, Greece, and the UK to name a few. He had a fantastic map in his pole barn that displayed all of the places he visited around the world. He was deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Southern Watch (Kuwait) and Operation Diamondback with the United States Border Patrol. He was proud of his service to his country and never missed an opportunity to thank a fellow serviceman or veteran for their service when he encountered them in public. He was a master marksman. David worked for the last 20+ years at the Air National Guard Base in East Granby. He had the privilege during his tenure there to fuel Air Force One. He was also employed at Sargis and Associates of Rocky Hill, Easter Refractory Company of Longmeadow, MA and Henkels and McCoy of Portland, CT. During his career David was a life-long learner who earned numerous certifications for detailed specialty work in his various fields of expertise. Davie was the quintessential Jack of all Trades. He had an immense curiosity and a keen intellect for antique cars, motors and homespun engineering. He was the original McGyver who could build a smoker out of scrap metal, start a maple syrup business from the trees on his land, or build a car from the wheels up. He could fix anything! Dave loved his 1956 Buick and the books of J.R.R. Tolkien. He also loved to fish. He went on several salt- water fishing trips and was the host to many opening day fishing season events at his home by Reservoir Brook. David, like his father and grandfathers before him, was a life-long member of the Masons. He belonged to the Warren Lodge #51 of Portland, CT. For many years he marched in Portland's Memorial Day Parade with the honor guard or could be seen driving the 1931 Chevy that originally belonged to his grandfather Herb Hadden. Davie is survived by his Mother, Prudence (Bell) Hadden of Portland, his sister Lindy Silano and brother-in-law Mike of Portland and Canton, his brother Robert Hadden of Coco Beach, his brother Daniel Hadden and wife Cindy of East Hartford, CT as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. David is preceded in death by his Father, Thomas J. Hadden, of Portland CT., his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Henry C. Bell and Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Hadden, also of Portland. The family of David J. Hadden would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the wonderful care and help given by lifelong friend Mark Coman. Dave will be remembered by friends and family for his wit, humor, intellect and artistic abilities. A celebration of David's life will be held on May 10th at Quarry Ridge Golf Course in Portland, CT., provided that the Quarry Ridge Golf course is allowed to open given the current state of affairs.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020