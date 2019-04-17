Dr. David Krutchkoff, esteemed and beloved Professor Emeritus and founder of the Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology Department at the University of Connecticut Health Center, died on Friday, April 12, 2019, with his loving family at his side. He was 80 years old. The son of Morris Krutchkoff M.D. and Alice Marie Moore, Dave grew up in California, landing a spot on the University of California at Berkeley Varsity Golf Team. He then received his Dental degree from the Washington University of St. Louis Dental School. Dave served as a U.S. Naval dentist for three years, commencing his dental career in San Diego. Shortly thereafter, he was transferred to Sasebo, Japan, where he met the love of his life and bride, Sumiko Takao. Dave received his honorable discharge after three years of Naval service, and became Dr. Nathaniel Rowe's first graduate resident in Oral Pathology, following him from Washington University of St. Louis to the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. While at Barnes Hospital, he had the honor of being tutored by renowned general pathologist Lauren Ackerman, M.D.. Upon completion of his Pathology residency, Dave took his first academic position as Assistant Professor at the University of Louisville, and shortly thereafter he moved to Connecticut to become Associate Professor of Oral Pathology at the University of Connecticut Health Center. Dave has contributed a wealth of original scientific literature to the field of Oral Pathology, and earned himself an international reputation. He lectured around the world, and retired from academics in 1996, having earned the title of Professor. He continued to assist with the biopsy service at the UConn Health Center, and enjoyed playing golf, collecting wine, and writing several books. Dave leaves his devoted wife, Sumiko Takao, and their children: Tammy Saunt (Bart), Todd (Megan Morahan) and Laurie Hilton and most beloved grandchildren Angela, Sachi, Max, Tessa, Landon and Cole. He also leaves his sister, Nan Lopez (Andre).It was a twist of fate that brought him Dentistry and Sasebo. Dave left an indelible mark on the world of dentistry and the lives of everyone be touched. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary