Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
David J. Lindsay


1936 - 2019
David J. Lindsay, 82, of Coventry, CT died on October 17, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was born on December 4, 1936 in Manchester, CT to the late Rupert Lindsay and Violet (Madden) Lindsay. He attended Manchester Public Schools, graduating from Manchester High School in 1954. He served in the USAF from 1954-1958. Upon his return to Manchester, he began a 33-year career at Hartford Electric Light Co., retiring in 1991. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, gardening, bird watching, camping, and going to the beach. He also enjoyed reading about local history. His first priority was always his family, whom he would help in any way he could. He is survived by his wife Nancy (Leonard) Lindsay, his daughters, Diana Chapdelaine (John), Jennifer Lindsay, and Claudia (Tom) Lerch, and his granddaughters Madison and McKenna Lerch. He is survived by his brother Robert Lindsay, his nephew Todd (Marisa) Lindsay, and three grandnephews. He was predeceased by a brother, James Lindsay. Also surviving him are his stepsons John (Diana) Chapdelaine, and David (Lynn) Chapdelaine, as well as step grandchildren Lynn Madson, Paul Chapdelaine, and Paul's daughter, Isis Chapdelaine. A time of visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. Burial will be private in East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Audubon Society, www.audubon.org. To leave a message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 23, 2019
