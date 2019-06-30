David John Nauer, 81, of Manchester passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Friday June 21st 2019. Born in Peoria, Illinois, son of the late Joseph Nauer and Mildred (Stout) Nauer. He lived there until he joined the Navy, serving four years. After the Navy he moved to California, where he attended San Jose State College obtaining his teaching degree. He taught Earth Science at Bret Harte Middle School until he retired in 2002. He was married to his loving wife Pat in 1988. He is survived by Pat, her daughter Michelle Warner and granddaughter Amanda Haddad. David was a kind, loving, caring man, who brought his great sense of humor in life to all who knew him. All are welcome to attend a service on July 15th, 10am at Concordia Lutheran Church, in the garden room, 40 Pitkin Ave. in Manchester CT. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019