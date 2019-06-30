Home

POWERED BY

Services
Concordia Lutheran Church
40 Pitkin St
Manchester, CT 06040
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
40 Pitkin Ave.
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID NAUER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID J. NAUER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID J. NAUER Obituary
David John Nauer, 81, of Manchester passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Friday June 21st 2019. Born in Peoria, Illinois, son of the late Joseph Nauer and Mildred (Stout) Nauer. He lived there until he joined the Navy, serving four years. After the Navy he moved to California, where he attended San Jose State College obtaining his teaching degree. He taught Earth Science at Bret Harte Middle School until he retired in 2002. He was married to his loving wife Pat in 1988. He is survived by Pat, her daughter Michelle Warner and granddaughter Amanda Haddad. David was a kind, loving, caring man, who brought his great sense of humor in life to all who knew him. All are welcome to attend a service on July 15th, 10am at Concordia Lutheran Church, in the garden room, 40 Pitkin Ave. in Manchester CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.