Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robinson, Wright, & Weymer Funeral Home
34 Main Street
Centerbrook, CT
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Church
48 Middlesex Turnpike
Chester, CT
Burial
Following Services
Parish Cemetery
David J. Sepowski


1931 - 2019
David J. Sepowski, 87 of Chester, CT, passed away September 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19th from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the Robinson, Wright, & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 20th, at 11:00AM at Saint Joseph's Church, 48 Middlesex Turnpike, in Chester. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery directly following Mass. To share a memory, send a condolence to the family, or view the entire obituary, please visit www.rwwfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 15, 2019
