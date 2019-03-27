David J. Tierney, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved partner of Erin Culross of Sutton, MA. Dave was born in Worcester, MA on December 26, 1960; he was the son of the late Edmund Jay and Gayle (McGurren) Tierney of Worcester, MA. Dave was a graduate of Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester and the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He had a successful career in sales and as a Human Resources Executive.Dave was an emphatic sports enthusiast of fishing, golf, the New England Patriots, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Celtics. His biggest enjoyment of all was spending time with his children, Payden and Haley. Whether simply attending their sporting events, or surprising them with trips to Las Vegas or the Dominican Republic. All he did, he did for them. One of his famous games to play was to ask them, "For all the money in my pocket, will you eat this? (their absolute, least favorite food). The family was devastated when his beautiful daughter Haley died in an automobile accident in 2013.Dave was famous among friends and family for his love of surf casting down at Race Point on Cape Cod, his love of Hostess Cakes, Two and a Half Men, Reese's cups and a good bourbon and cigar, not necessarily in that order. He lived each day with humor and spontaneity, engaging people in conversation wherever he went. To meet him was to become a friend.Dave is survived by his son Payden and his wife Nicole of Dallas, TX, his sister Jayne Tierney Blondin of South Grafton, MA, his brother John and his wife Debra Tierney of Tewksbury, MA, and his former wife Jennie Tierney of Southwick, MA; his beloved nieces and nephew, Cameron Blondin of South Grafton, Lauren Blondin and her wife Chelsey of Castle Hayne, NC and Shay Tierney and her wife Jenny Von Rosen of Berlin, Germany. Dave was close with all of his nieces and nephews, in-laws, cousins and extended family and friends. His enthusiasm and infectious humor will be missed by all. The many happy times we had with him will be fondly remembered by all… forever.Calling hours will be held Friday, March 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. A service of remembrance will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield CT 06002, foodshare.org. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary