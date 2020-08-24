David J. Wallner, 68, beloved husband of Wendy (Brassill) Wallner, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family holding his hand on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Milwaukee, WI on November 24, 1951, he grew up in Wisconsin Rapids and joined the US Navy right after High School. David served his country honorably from 1970-1974. While stationed in Groton, he met the love of his life, Wendy Brassill and they were married on January 6, 1973. They lived in Windsor and raised their children in town. David was very involved in Windsor and Windsor Locks sports when his children were in school and he took numerous teams to the championship level. He worked for his father-in-law as an Optician at Wethersfield Optical and he bought the business when his father-in-law was retiring. David served his community with his business for over 30 years before selling the business to Yankee Optical and continued to work until he physically couldn't, just earlier this year. He never missed a day of work, never complained about any sickness or ailment, always worked hard to serve his clients and provide for his family. He rarely missed his kid's sporting events and extracurricular activities. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. David was known for his strong will, his gentle and peaceful demeanor, and his friendly and welcoming manner. An honorably Navy veteran, faithful husband, devoted father and grandfather, David will be missed and fondly remembered by so many family and friends. Besides his wife Wendy Wallner of Windsor, he leaves 3 loving children, Scott Wallner and his wife Lisa of Enfield; Jeff Wallner and his wife Aciela of Windsor, and Amy Wallner Carmichael and her husband Kevin of Windsor Locks; 4 cherished grandchildren, Cassidy, Madelyn, Jadeisen, and Jayvien; his sister-in-law, Lisa Bibisi and her husband John and their children, Amanda and Ryan; and his beloved dog, Skippy. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 26, from 4-7 PM at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. His Funeral will begin on Thursday, August 27, at 10:30 AM at the funeral home with a Procession to St. Joseph's Church, Poquonock for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED AT ALL VENUES. Attendance may be limited at times at all venues to adhere to the Governor's executive order and for public safety. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr. Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
